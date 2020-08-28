Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Announces Plan to Resign due to Health Issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday officially announced his plan to step down, citing health issues.

"In June this year, I was told that there were signs of recurrence of my chronic condition called ulcerative colitis, and I did my best at work.

while taking medicine. But starting the middle of last month, my physical condition changed, and I felt very exhausted. Recurrence of the disease was confirmed in the beginning of this month," Abe told a press conference.