Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Declares State Of Emergency In Seven Japanese Regions Due To Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 02:10 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared on Tuesday a one-month state of emergency in seven areas across the country due to the spreading of the coronavirus

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared on Tuesday a one-month state of emergency in seven areas across the country due to the spreading of the coronavirus.

According to Abe, the state of emergency will be in place in Tokyo, Osaka and five more Japanese prefectures: Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Hyogo and Fukuoka.

Japan has confirmed 4,845 COVID-19 cases so far, with the death toll reaching 108. As many as 1,211 people have recovered.

