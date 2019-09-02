UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Plans To Reshuffle Cabinet Next Week

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 05:10 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to reshuffle cabinet next week

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that he intends to reshuffle his cabinet next week with a major revamp expected

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that he intends to reshuffle his cabinet next week with a major revamp expected.

Following a liaison meeting of the government and the ruling coalition parties on Monday, the prime minister, who also heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), is expected to carry out the reshuffle on Sept. 10 or Sept. 12, sources said.

Sources close to the matter also said the line-up of LDP executives will also be changed, possibly on Sept. 10.

"I'd like to choose a lineup that can ensure both stability and takes on new challenges," Abe said at the meeting.

The prime minister is widely expected to retain his close allies Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga and Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, who doubles as finance minister, in their current roles.

As for big Names that might be on the move, LDP Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai, who has held his position for over three years, and economic revitalization minister Toshimitsu Motegi could find themselves posted to different positions.

Some sources close to the matter also believe that LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida may also be reassigned, while Shinjiro Koizumi, son of former Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, could be in the running for a Cabinet position, sources have said.

Abe, who previously reshuffled his cabinet and LDP executives in October 2018, said at the meeting he intends to respond to the strong public support shown in July's upper house election and to carry out all the policies he has promised.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister May July October 2018 All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Taiwan's manufacturer continues to contract in Aug ..

2 minutes ago

Consumers complain undue penalties in bills by Pes ..

2 minutes ago

Overall affairs of policing being improved: IGP Si ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Hopes Macron's Initiative on JCPOA to Bring ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Accuses US of Provoking Iran Into Violating ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Sputnik, Mongolia's Montsame Mark 80 Year ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.