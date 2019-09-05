Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Says Has 'Eaten Pood of Salt Together' With Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had "eaten pood of salt together,' referring to a Russian proverb on close friendship.

"Ladies and gentlemen, it's important for you to know that President Putin and I have had meal together time and time again, and as a result we are friends who have, as you might say, 'eaten a pood of salt together.' Only then can you see that we have our agendas that are overlapping," Abe said.