Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Says Many Participants of G20 Summit Concerned Over Tensions Around Iran

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday that many participants of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka had expressed concern over the recent tensions around Iran, adding that he was committed to make effort toward easing the situation in the Middle East

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday that many participants of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka had expressed concern over the recent tensions around Iran, adding that he was committed to make effort toward easing the situation in the middle East.

"At this summit, regarding the Iranian situation, various countries showed strong interest. I also, having bilateral meetings with various leaders, [briefed them on] my visit to Iran, and from various countries there were opinions raised regarding the attack on the vessels near the Straight of Hormuz, as well as the Iranian attack shooting down a [US] drone.

There was a raising voice of concern from various countries," Abe told reporters.

He noted that various leaders had strongly supported his recent visit to Iran.

"While collaborating with the international community, I would like to make my efforts for relaxing the tension in the Middle East. That relaxation of tension would be very important for the peace and prosperity of the world. All leaders agreed on that ... It is not so easy, but we would like to play a role," Abe noted.

