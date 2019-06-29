UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Says Urged Xi, Trump To Have Constructive Talks On Trade Tensions

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 11:53 AM

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Says Urged Xi, Trump to Have Constructive Talks on Trade Tensions

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Saturday he had asked his US and Chinese counterparts in bilateral meetings on G20 margins to engage in constructive talks on their trade dispute

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Saturday he had asked his US and Chinese counterparts in bilateral meetings on G20 margins to engage in constructive talks on their trade dispute.

"On trade tensions between the United States and China, which is attracting the worldwide attention, I met with President Xi Jinping the day before yesterday and President [Donald] Trump yesterday.

I spoke to them of the great importance for the leaders of the largest and the second largest economies of the world to establish a stable economic relationship through constructive discussion," he told reporters in Osaka.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World China Trump Osaka United States Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

G20 Members Agree to Bring Marine Contamination Do ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Customs to use new technologies to deter smu ..

10 minutes ago

Japanese Prime Shinzo Abe Says WTO Reform 'Unavoid ..

5 minutes ago

Trump Voices Readiness to Reach 'Historic' Trade A ..

5 minutes ago

Are our brains addicted to information?

5 minutes ago

Obesity: How diet changes the brain and promotes o ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.