Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Says Urged Xi, Trump to Have Constructive Talks on Trade Tensions

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Saturday he had asked his US and Chinese counterparts in bilateral meetings on G20 margins to engage in constructive talks on their trade dispute.

"On trade tensions between the United States and China, which is attracting the worldwide attention, I met with President Xi Jinping the day before yesterday and President [Donald] Trump yesterday.

I spoke to them of the great importance for the leaders of the largest and the second largest economies of the world to establish a stable economic relationship through constructive discussion," he told reporters in Osaka.