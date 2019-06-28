UrduPoint.com
Japanese Prime Minister Slams Protectionism, Tit-For-Tat Trade Restrictions At G20 Summit

Faizan Hashmi 4 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 10:00 AM

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday criticized protectionist and tit-for-tat trade measures in international trade.

"Free and open economy is the foundation of peace and prosperity, while anxiety and discontent about the abrupt changes due to globalization at times create temptation to protectionism, bringing in sharp confrontation between states.

But tit-for-tat of trade restrictive measures are to benefit no one," Abe said in his opening remarks before the G20 leaders' working lunch.

The prime minister emphasized that Japan sought to promote free trade and the improvement of the multilateral trading system, as well as continued negotiations on economic partnership agreements with other countries.

On Friday and Saturday, Japan is hosting the G20 summit in its second-largest city of Osaka. International trade relations and the WTO reform are high on the summit agenda.

