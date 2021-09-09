UrduPoint.com

Japanese Prime Minister Still Picking Favorite In Party Leader Election

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 08:41 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Still Picking Favorite in Party Leader Election

Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga said he would like to reserve the decision on whom to support in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership race until September 17, when the final list of candidates will be announced and the election campaign will start

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga said he would like to reserve the decision on whom to support in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership race until September 17, when the final list of candidates will be announced and the election campaign will start.

"The candidates have not yet been selected. I would like to make my decision when seventeen candidates are announced," Suga said at a press conference broadcast by Japan Corporation NHK, when asked if he intended to support the candidacy of former Minister for Foreign Affairs and former Minister of Defense, Taro Kono.

Earlier, Kyodo news Agency said that Kono planned to announce his nomination for the LDP presidential election on September 10.

Last week, Suga stated that he would not run for party leader, since he wanted to focus on measures to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Suga's decision to withdraw from the election means the country will have a new prime minister.

The election of the head of the LDP is scheduled for September 29.

After that, the candidate must be voted on in the House of Representatives. This is expected to happen on October 4.

To date, only former Minister for Foreign Affairs Fumio Kishida has officially expressed his desire to run for office. Ex-Minister for Foreign Affairs Taro Kono and former Minister of Defense Shigeru Ishiba are also widely considered as probable candidates.

According to polls, the first position is taken by Taro Kono, followed by Shigeru Ishiba; a distant third place is occupied by Fumio Kishida. Two women Sanae Takaichi and Seiko Noda may also run for head of party.

The head of the LDP is elected by rank and file members of the party and parliament representatives. Therefore, the opinion of ordinary voters may be taken into account indirectly. However, public trust in Suga and his government plunged by almost 25%, reaching its lowest level. And given that elections to the key lower house of the parliament will take place no later than October 21, the opinion of voters and the results of public polls are likely to be taken into account.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Japan May September October Women From Government Race

Recent Stories

Department of Municipalities and Transport to host ..

Department of Municipalities and Transport to host second Abu Dhabi Smart City S ..

16 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation, minister discuss sanitation pr ..

Chinese delegation, minister discuss sanitation projects

4 minutes ago
 Nigeria's Buhari visits restive southeast after se ..

Nigeria's Buhari visits restive southeast after separatist's arrest

4 minutes ago
 EU Commission Allocates First $185.5Mln From Post- ..

EU Commission Allocates First $185.5Mln From Post-Pandemic Recovery Fund to Cypr ..

9 minutes ago
 FNC Speaker calls for international cooperation to ..

FNC Speaker calls for international cooperation to counter terrorism, extremism

31 minutes ago
 AJK PM calls for world community's role to get sto ..

AJK PM calls for world community's role to get stopped genocide of Kashmiris in ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.