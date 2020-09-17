(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who was elected on Wednesday, on his first day in office promised that the work of his government would meet people's expectations.

"Yesterday I gave instructions to the ministers, tomorrow I will address the appointment of deputy ministers.

We must give a start to a government that works for the people, produce tangible results and meet people's expectations," Suga said as quoted by the NHK tv channel.

Despite the fact that the previous government meeting took place at night, and the ministerial press conferences - well after midnight, Suga arrived at the prime minister's office on his first working day at 8 a.m.