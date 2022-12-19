UrduPoint.com

Japanese Prime Minister Supports African Union's Inclusion In G20 - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Supports African Union's Inclusion in G20 - Foreign Minister

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday expressed support for the African Union's admission to the Group of 20 most powerful industrial nations (G20), the country's Foreign Ministry said.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday expressed support for the African Union's admission to the Group of 20 most powerful industrial nations (G20), the country's Foreign Ministry said.

On November 16, French President Emmanuel Macron supported the African Union's membership in the G20, a call which was echoed on December 15 by US President Joe Biden, who asked the bloc to join G20 as a permanent member.

"Prime Minister Kishida announced that Japan supports the joining of the African Union to G20, based on the belief that it is important for Africa to expand its presence in the G20 in light of the increasing role of African countries in the international community in recent years," the ministry said in a statement.

The G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprised of 19 states and the European Union. The forum accounts for 85% of the global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world population. The G20 says it seeks to address major issues pertaining to the global economy, including international financial stability and sustainable development.

The 55-member African Union is one of the largest regional blocs in the world. It was established in 2002 as a successor to the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), as the need arose to refocus attention from the fight for decolonization and ridding the continent of apartheid, which had been the focus of the OAU, to increasing the cooperation and integration of African states to stimulate Africa's growth and economic development.

The G20 has already implemented several projects with African countries. Thus, in 2017, the German presidency of the group launched the G20 Compact with Africa initiative to attract private investment in participating African nations by carrying out reforms to improve the business climate there. The project involves international organizations and partners within and outside the G20, as well as twelve participating states which include Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, Togo, and Tunisia.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister World Business Egypt German European Union Ethiopia Burkina Faso Benin Tunisia Togo Japan Rwanda Senegal Guinea Ghana Morocco November December 2017 From

Recent Stories

Guterres Says He Strongly Hopes for Peace in Ukrai ..

Guterres Says He Strongly Hopes for Peace in Ukraine in 2023

49 seconds ago
 Ballon D'or winner Benzema ends France career

Ballon D'or winner Benzema ends France career

52 seconds ago
 Provincial HEC's inspection body visits SU

Provincial HEC's inspection body visits SU

54 seconds ago
 Cipher audio leak scandal: FIA submits reply to LH ..

Cipher audio leak scandal: FIA submits reply to LHC on Imran's petition

56 seconds ago
 Junaid Aslam takes over as new Railways deputed Di ..

Junaid Aslam takes over as new Railways deputed Divisional Commercial Officer

12 minutes ago
 CM approves Rs160 bln SIEN project for 7 districts ..

CM approves Rs160 bln SIEN project for 7 districts

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.