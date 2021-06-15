Japanese Prime Minister Survives No-Confidence Vote

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga survived a vote of no confidence in his government on Tuesday, nine months after taking office.

The motion was defeated in the lower house of parliament where Suga's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partners hold a majority.

Four opposition parties called the vote after the LDP refused to extend the legislative session by three months through the Olympic Games season as a precaution. The parliamentary session ends on Wednesday.

The opposition argued that lawmakers needed more time to debate extra incentives for the virus-hit economy and be ready for a new emergency declaration if daily cases rise during the Olympics.