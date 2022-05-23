UrduPoint.com

Japanese Prime Minister Tells Biden Japan To Host G7 Summit 2023 In Hiroshima - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Tells Biden Japan to Host G7 Summit 2023 in Hiroshima - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told US President Joe Biden during their meeting in Tokyo on Monday that Japan intends to conduct next year's G7 summit in the city of Hiroshima, Japanese media reported.

Biden has endorsed Hiroshima as the venue of G7 summit in 2023, when Japan assumes chairmanship in the group, the NHK broadcaster said.

Before meeting with Biden, Kishida has told media that holding the summit in Hiroshima, which was targeted in a US atomic bombing in 1945, would have a symbolic significance for the group of countries seeking "the great ideal - a world without nuclear weapons."

Biden arrived in Tokyo on Sunday to meet with his Japanese counterpart and take part in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) summit ” an informal strategic dialogue between the United States, Japan, Australia and India - which will gather on Tuesday.

The official part of Biden's visit to Japan began on Monday. Following his meeting with Emperor Naruhito, Biden attended the welcome ceremony at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on Monday morning.

At the press conference with Kishida in the day, Biden announced the creation of a new regional trade initiative dubbed the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF). The IPEF is expected to exclude China and is viewed by many as being targeted at offsetting Beijing's growing influence on the global tech industry.

Related Topics

More Stories From World

