Japanese Prime Minister To Participate In UNGA Session In New York Monday-Thursday

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 10:10 AM

Japanese Prime Minister to Participate in UNGA Session in New York Monday-Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will pay a working visit to New York City from September 23-26 to participate in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

During the visit, Abe is expected to meet with US President Donald Trump on September 25 for talks on trade.

The prime minister will also meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday to discuss the ways to ease tensions in the middle East.

