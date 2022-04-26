UrduPoint.com

Japanese Prime Minister To Visit Indonesia, UK, Other Countries In Late April - Early May

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Japanese Prime Minister to Visit Indonesia, UK, Other Countries in Late April - Early May

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit a number of Asian and European countries, including Indonesia and the United Kingdom, from April 29 to May 6 with a view to expanding bilateral ties, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said on Tuesday.

The five-country tour will also include official visits to Vietnam, Thailand and Italy, Kihara told parliament.

Details of Kishida's upcoming trip have not yet been specified.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Thailand Parliament Visit Indonesia Italy United Kingdom Vietnam April May From Cabinet Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th April 2022

2 hours ago
 US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Part ..

US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Participate in Moscow - Russian Of ..

11 hours ago
 All political parties sit together to bring electo ..

All political parties sit together to bring electoral reforms: Javed Latif

11 hours ago
 Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tan ..

Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tanks to Ukraine - Reports

11 hours ago
 Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.