Japanese Prime Minister To Visit Indonesia, UK, Other Countries In Late April - Early May
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2022 | 11:10 AM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit a number of Asian and European countries, including Indonesia and the United Kingdom, from April 29 to May 6 with a view to expanding bilateral ties, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said on Tuesday.
The five-country tour will also include official visits to Vietnam, Thailand and Italy, Kihara told parliament.
Details of Kishida's upcoming trip have not yet been specified.