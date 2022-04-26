Japanese Prime Minister to Visit Indonesia, UK, Other Countries in Late April - Early May

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit a number of Asian and European countries, including Indonesia and the United Kingdom, from April 29 to May 6 with a view to expanding bilateral ties, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said on Tuesday.

The five-country tour will also include official visits to Vietnam, Thailand and Italy, Kihara told parliament.

Details of Kishida's upcoming trip have not yet been specified.