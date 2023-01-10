UrduPoint.com

Japanese Prime Minister To Visit Italy On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Japanese Prime Minister to Visit Italy on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will pay an official visit to Italy on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations and international issues, including Ukraine.

The visit to Italy's capital of Rome will take place as part of the prime minister's trans-Atlantic tour from January 9-14.

Kishida will also visit France, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States.

The Japanese prime minister will also discuss the G7 Hiroshima Summit under Japan's presidency in 2023, as well as security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Canada France Visit Rome Hiroshima Italy United Kingdom Japan United States January From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2023

47 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

52 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 19th Sharjah Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 19th Sharjah Poetry Festival

8 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends 46th Arab Police and Securi ..

Saif bin Zayed attends 46th Arab Police and Security Leaders Conference in Abu D ..

9 hours ago
 DIFC hosts over 250 companies managing assets wort ..

DIFC hosts over 250 companies managing assets worth $450 billion

9 hours ago
 Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G. ..

Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G.O.I. Energy

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.