Japanese Prime Minister to Visit Italy on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will pay an official visit to Italy on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations and international issues, including Ukraine.

The visit to Italy's capital of Rome will take place as part of the prime minister's trans-Atlantic tour from January 9-14.

Kishida will also visit France, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States.

The Japanese prime minister will also discuss the G7 Hiroshima Summit under Japan's presidency in 2023, as well as security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.