Japanese Prime Minister To Visit Middle East As Planned - Reports

The escalation of tensions in the Middle East will not affect Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's plans to visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman later this week, Japanese state broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday, citing the country's foreign ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The escalation of tensions in the Middle East will not affect Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's plans to visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman later this week, Japanese state broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday, citing the country's foreign ministry.

Earlier this week, media reported that Abe's trip would be postponed due to instability in the region. However, after taking into account a noticeable decrease in tensions, it was decided that the trips go on as planned. The first leg of his tour starts on January 11.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated earlier in January after the United States conducted an airstrike to kill top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, who was allegedly involved in planning a recent attack on the US embassy in Iraq.

Shortly thereafter, Iran retaliated by launching missiles at two military bases housing US troops in Iraq. According to US President Donald Trump, the attacks resulted in no casualties.

In a Wednesday address, Trump pledged to impose new sanctions on Tehran. Media later reported that US envoy to the UN Kelly Craft had sent a letter to the UN Security Council saying that the country was ready to negotiate with Iran without preconditions to reduce tensions in the region.

