Japanese Prime Minister To Visit South Korea May 7-8

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 10:00 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters during his visit to Ghana that he will visit South Korea on May 7-8.

"It will be a good opportunity to frankly exchange opinions on ways to develop Japan-South Korea relations and the rapidly changing international situation," the Kyodo news agency quoted the prime minister as saying.

During a visit to Tokyo by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in March this year, relations between the two countries began to thaw after a long period of cooling. Kishida's return visit is designed to show Japan's desire to return to "shuttle diplomacy" of mutual visits, as was declared during the visit by the South Korean leader.

