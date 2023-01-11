Japanese Prime Minister to Visit UK on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit the United Kingdom on Wednesday as part of a tour to allied Western countries.

Kishida is scheduled to meet with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to sign a reciprocal access agreement that would facilitate holding joint military drills in both country.

On Monday, the Japanese prime minister began a five-country tour during which he will visit France, Italy, the UK, Canada, and the US to discuss cooperation for security in the Indo-Pacific and the G7 summit coming up in Hiroshima in May.