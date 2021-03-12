Japanese Prime Minister to Visit US, Meet Biden in Early April - Chief Cabinet Secretary

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will visit the United States, where he will meet US President Joe Biden, in the first half of April, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Friday.

That will be the first foreign trip of Suga, as well as his first personal meeting with Biden, since he headed the cabinet in September.

"We hope to further strengthen bilateral ties, including the Japan-U.S. alliance, and confirm close cooperation toward realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific," Kato said at a press conference, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

He added that the Japanese delegation would have a minimum number of members, with all of them being vaccinated against the coronavirus.