Japanese Prime Minister Undergoes Medical Examination in Tokyo - Reports

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is undergoing a dispensary check at a hospital in Tokyo, Kyodo news reported on Saturday citing sources familiar with the matter

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is undergoing a dispensary check at a hospital in Tokyo, Kyodo news reported on Saturday citing sources familiar with the matter.

The leader will be leaving the hospital in the afternoon, the agency's sources said.

It is further reported that Suga already underwent a comprehensive medical examination in April of this year and then went through a control examination on August 21. No health problems were detected.

The current examination is connected to the intense workload of the prime minister, his secretary told NHK tv.

On Friday, Suga announced his decision not to run for the position of the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the upcoming September elections, which also means he will no longer be serving as prime minister.

Suga's rating has fallen over his handling of growing COVID-19 cases and the highly contagious Delta variant in the country.

The leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party, Yukio Edano, described his decision not to run as "irresponsible."

Japan has recently seen a record rise in COVID-19 cases. Over the past few days, however, cases have dropped, with the country reporting 18,228 new cases on Friday, 6,000 less than a week ago.