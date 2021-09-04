UrduPoint.com

Japanese Prime Minister Undergoes Medical Examination In Tokyo - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 01:26 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Undergoes Medical Examination in Tokyo - Reports

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is undergoing a dispensary check at a hospital in Tokyo, Kyodo news reported on Saturday citing sources familiar with the matter

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is undergoing a dispensary check at a hospital in Tokyo, Kyodo news reported on Saturday citing sources familiar with the matter.

The leader will be leaving the hospital in the afternoon, the agency's sources said.

It is further reported that Suga already underwent a comprehensive medical examination in April of this year and then went through a control examination on August 21. No health problems were detected.

The current examination is connected to the intense workload of the prime minister, his secretary told NHK tv.

On Friday, Suga announced his decision not to run for the position of the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the upcoming September elections, which also means he will no longer be serving as prime minister.

Suga's rating has fallen over his handling of growing COVID-19 cases and the highly contagious Delta variant in the country.

The leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party, Yukio Edano, described his decision not to run as "irresponsible."

Japan has recently seen a record rise in COVID-19 cases. Over the past few days, however, cases have dropped, with the country reporting 18,228 new cases on Friday, 6,000 less than a week ago.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Tokyo April August September TV Opposition

Recent Stories

PST to hold 'Khatam-e-Nabuwat' rally on Sunday

PST to hold 'Khatam-e-Nabuwat' rally on Sunday

2 minutes ago
 China's courier sector expands in August

China's courier sector expands in August

2 minutes ago
 Money laundering case: Court extends bail of Shehb ..

Money laundering case: Court extends bail of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza till Sept 25

18 minutes ago
 Officials, experts call for greater cooperation to ..

Officials, experts call for greater cooperation to revive global tourism

7 minutes ago
 Nine power pilferers caught in sargodha

Nine power pilferers caught in sargodha

7 minutes ago
 Russia Records 18,780 New Coronavirus Cases in Las ..

Russia Records 18,780 New Coronavirus Cases in Last 24 Hours - Response Center

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.