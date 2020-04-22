Japanese Prime Minister Urges Citizens to Limit Social Contacts In Order to Lift Lockdown

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Japan is at a crucial period of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and citizens must remain vigilant and limit their social contacts by 80 percent to allow the government to lift lockdown measures as soon as possible, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday.

"To bring an end to this state of emergency as soon as possible now is the most critical time for us," Abe said at a meeting of the Japanese government's coronavirus response taskforce, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

The prime minister urged citizens to adhere to social distancing guidelines, enforced to curb the spread of the disease, to prevent a further extension of the state of emergency imposed nationwide on Thursday.

"I'd like to ask the people of Japan to take a fresh look at their behavior and cooperate in attaining the 80 percent cut (in person-to-person contact)," Abe said, as quoted by the agency.

As part of the emergency measures, Japanese citizens have been asked to limit all non-essential travel, and many businesses across the country have been forced to curb their activities. Japan's state of emergency is in force until May 6.

National media in Japan on Tuesday reported 390 new cases of the coronavirus disease in the preceding 24 hours, raising the overall total to 12,255, including more than 700 people who tested positive for the disease on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship. The death toll stood at 296 on Tuesday, up 20 from the day before.