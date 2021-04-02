Japanese Prime Minister, US President to Meet on April 16 - Chief Cabinet Secretary

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and US President Joe Biden will hold a meeting in Washington on April 16, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Friday.

The negotiations were initially scheduled for April 9.

"The meeting [between the Japanese prime minister and the US president] will be held in Washington on April 16," Kato said.

During the talks, the parties are going to discuss the Chinese military buildup in the East China Sea and the South China Sea as well as the denuclearization of North Korea.

The leaders may also touch upon the recent missile tests conducted by Pyongyang.