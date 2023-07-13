Open Menu

Japanese Prime Minister Wants To Hold G7 Online Summit To Discuss Artificial Intelligence

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Wants to Hold G7 Online Summit to Discuss Artificial Intelligence

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday he would like to hold an online summit of the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) this fall to discuss, among other things, problems associated with the development of artificial intelligence (AI)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday he would like to hold an online summit of the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) this fall to discuss, among other things, problems associated with the development of artificial intelligence (AI).

"I would like to hold an online summit of G7 leaders this fall, and one of the central topics will be generative artificial intelligence," Kishida told a press conference following the EU-Japan Summit.

In 2023, Japan assumed the chairmanship of G7. The Japanese city of Hiroshima hosted the annual top-level summit of G7 from May 19-21.

In June, the United Kingdom also announced its plans to host the first-ever global summit on artificial intelligence safety this fall to address the risks of use of AIs and ways to reduce them.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Hiroshima United Kingdom Japan May June From

Recent Stories

Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

6 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats t ..

US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats to Integrity of Guatemala's Ele ..

6 minutes ago
 US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for ..

US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for Rohingya - State Dept.

13 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

13 minutes ago
 Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due ..

Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due to Strategic Location - Stolt ..

13 minutes ago
 Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha Mehmood

13 minutes ago
One year ceasefire announced in Kurram: Kundi

One year ceasefire announced in Kurram: Kundi

13 minutes ago
 UAE, France review growing economic cooperation

UAE, France review growing economic cooperation

45 minutes ago
 Inter-American Development Bank backs IRENA&#039;s ..

Inter-American Development Bank backs IRENA&#039;s ETAF with potential investmen ..

45 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs, Japanese Consulate discuss ways to ..

Dubai Customs, Japanese Consulate discuss ways to enhance trade cooperation

45 minutes ago
 NA body seeks early completion of damaged houses' ..

NA body seeks early completion of damaged houses' survey in South Waziristan

35 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Cyprus

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World