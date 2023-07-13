Japanese Prime Minister Wants to Hold G7 Online Summit to Discuss Artificial Intelligence

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday he would like to hold an online summit of the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) this fall to discuss, among other things, problems associated with the development of artificial intelligence (AI)

"I would like to hold an online summit of G7 leaders this fall, and one of the central topics will be generative artificial intelligence," Kishida told a press conference following the EU-Japan Summit.

In 2023, Japan assumed the chairmanship of G7. The Japanese city of Hiroshima hosted the annual top-level summit of G7 from May 19-21.

In June, the United Kingdom also announced its plans to host the first-ever global summit on artificial intelligence safety this fall to address the risks of use of AIs and ways to reduce them.