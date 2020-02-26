Japanese Prime Minister Wants to Postpone Major Public Events for 2 Weeks Over COVID-19

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday requested that major national athletic and cultural events be postponed for two weeks because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The number of confirmed cases in Japan has reached 862 in the last 24 hours, including 691 from Diamond Princess cruise ship.

"I urge to cancel, postpone, or shorten in scope holding of national athletic and cultural events, which gather many people," Abe said according to Kyodo news agency.

On Tuesday, the Japanese government adopted a program to prevent the spread of COVID-19 across the country, according to which all individuals with mild symptoms have to stay at home to allow doctors to concentrate on gravely ill.