Japanese Prime Minister Will Decide on Friday Whether to Lift COVID-19 Emergency - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a meeting with the cabinet he would decide on Friday whether the coronavirus state of emergency could be lifted ahead of schedule, Kyodo news agency reported.

Suga declared the state of emergency on January 7, imposing restrictions on restaurant operation, urging citizens to refrain from leaving homes, limiting attendance at public events, and encouraging employers to send staffers to work from home.