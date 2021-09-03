UrduPoint.com

Japanese Prime Minister Will Not Run For Head Of Ruling Liberal Democratic Party - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 08:30 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has announced his decision not to run for the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday.

The election of the LDP party head is scheduled for late September. Suga's decision means that he will not remain the prime minister of the country.

