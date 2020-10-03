Japanese Prime Minister Wishes Trump, First Lady Speedy Recovery From COVID-19

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga wished US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery after they had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Dear President Trump, I was very worried about you when I read your tweet saying that you and Madam First Lady tested positive for COVID-19.

I sincerely pray for your early recovery and hope that you and Madam First Lady will return to normal life soon," Suga wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday night, Trump and his wife announced that they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease. The next day, the US leader arrived at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center, where he will work from the hospital's offices over the next several days.

According to Trump's physician, Sean Conley, the president was given remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19.