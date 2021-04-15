Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga Starts Visit to United States

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga begins his visit to the United States, during which he is scheduled to meet with US President Joe Biden.

For Suga, this is the first visit to the United States since his election as prime minister.

At the same time, it is the Japanese prime minister who will become the first foreign leader with whom President Biden will personally meet after taking office.

Observers in Japan said the main reason for the choice in favor of the Japanese leader was in the sharp confrontation between the United States and China. In this sense, Japan is becoming the US' priority ally in the region.