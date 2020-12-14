Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's approval rating has sunk by 14 points to 42 percent from last month, with the majority negatively assessing the cabinet's coronavirus response, a NHK poll showed on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's approval rating has sunk by 14 points to 42 percent from last month, with the majority negatively assessing the cabinet's coronavirus response, a NHK poll showed on Monday.

The prime minister's disapproval rating, in turn, has increased to 36 percent, up 17 points.

Out of those disapproving the cabinet, 38 percent said that they had low expectations from it, and 29 percent asserted it could not get things done. Seventeen percent said that they did not trust Suga.

The poll also inquired respondents about the pandemic. Eighty-five percent said that they were worried that either they or their relatives could get infected, while 12 percent denied having such worries.

When asked about the cabinet's COVID-19 response, 41 percent assessed it as positive and 56 percent as negative.

In addition, 79 percent believe that the government's national travel subsidy campaign, "Go to Travel," should be halted amidst of the pandemic.

The survey was conducted by phone over the weekend among more than 1,200 people.