TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Russia to attend the military parade in Moscow on June 24 is uncertain, as it might coincide with the summit of G7 leaders, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.

The G7 summit that was originally scheduled for June 10, might be held on June 25 and 26, which would hinder Abe's visit to Moscow, the news agency cited sources in diplomatic circles,

The news agency added that the prime minister's trip would also be challenged by the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the parade, marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, would be held on June 24 after being postponed for safety reasons due to the pandemic.

Abe was supposed to attend the Victory Parade on May 9, but because of the epidemiological situation both in Japan and Russia, the trip was canceled. Instead, the leaders of the two countries held a telephone conversation on the same day, during which Abe congratulated Putin on the 75th anniversary of the victory.