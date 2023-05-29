UrduPoint.com

Japanese Prime Minister's Son To Resign As Executive Secretary Over Inappropriate Behavior

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Japanese Prime Minister's Son to Resign as Executive Secretary Over Inappropriate Behavior

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday that his elder son Shotaro, who serves as his executive secretary, will step down from the post on Thursday amid growing criticism of his inappropriate behavior, Japanese media reported on Monday.

As the coordination related to the G7 Summit in Hiroshima is over and in view of the upcoming closure of the parliamentary session in June, Kishida decided to relieve Shotaro, who was criticized for inappropriate behavior and sparked allegations of nepotism against Kishida, of his duties starting June 1, the Kyodo news said.

"Of course, the responsibility for the appointment lies with me. I take it seriously," Kishida was quoted as saying.

Shotaro Kishida has become an object of popular discontent on numerous occasions since his appointment in October.

Earlier in May, a Japanese weekly magazine reported that during a party at the prime minister's residence last year, Shotaro posed for photographs with his relatives on a red carpet staircase and in other symbolic locations traditionally used for photoshoots of the Japanese Cabinet upon authorization by the Emperor, which was seen as disrespectful.

In January, while accompanying the prime minister in his visits to the G7 member states in the run-up to the Summit in Hiroshima, Shotaro was criticized for using a government car for going sightseeing and shopping in London, Paris and Ottawa.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Car London Ottawa Paris Hiroshima January May June October Post Media From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Babar Azam joined by his mother to perform Hajj

Babar Azam joined by his mother to perform Hajj

35 minutes ago
 Sidra Amin leads Dynamites to third straight win

Sidra Amin leads Dynamites to third straight win

47 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes 8 Emiri Guard officers

Sharjah Ruler promotes 8 Emiri Guard officers

2 hours ago
 Arab Media Forum discusses challenges facing Arab ..

Arab Media Forum discusses challenges facing Arab media

2 hours ago
 ADJD&#039;s forum explores guidelines for green to ..

ADJD&#039;s forum explores guidelines for green tourism and climate change mitig ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA commissions 60 MIG water reservoir in Lusaily ..

DEWA commissions 60 MIG water reservoir in Lusaily with investments totalling AE ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.