The spouse of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Yuko, may visit the United States in April to meet with First Lady Jill Biden at the White House, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday, citing government sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The spouse of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Yuko, may visit the United States in April to meet with First Lady Jill Biden at the White House, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.

Kishida has already received a formal invitation from Washington, the news agency reported, adding that it was "unusual" for a Japanese prime minister's wife to visit the United States alone.

While visiting Tokyo in May 2022, US President Joe Biden also expressed desire that Kishida come to the US to meet his spouse, the report said.

The Japanese prime minister paid a visit to Washington in January for the first time after assuming office in 2021, but his spouse did not accompany him presumably due to the fact that the first lady had just had surgery to remove cancerous skin lesions, Kyodo reported.