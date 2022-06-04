Japanese Princess Yuriko Turns 99 Saturday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) Japan's Princess Yuriko is marking her 99th birthday on Saturday, although there will be no celebratory ceremony due to coronavirus concerns, Japanese media report.

Nippon tv said on Saturday that Princess Yuriko, aunt of Emperor Emeritus Akihito, the father of Emperor Naruhito, is currently the oldest living member of the Japanese Imperial Family.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the princess lives in Tokyo's Minato Ward and exercises daily.

The agency said that Princess Yuriko has no major health issues. In March 2021, she was briefly hospitalized after being diagnosed with paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (a type of irregular heartbeat).