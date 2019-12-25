UrduPoint.com
Japanese Prosecutors Arrest Ruling Party Lawmaker on Suspicion of Taking Bribes - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Japanese prosecutors arrested a member of the parliament from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Tsukasa Akimoto, for allegedly receiving several million Yen in bribes from a Chinese gambling operator in exchange for promoting its interests, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, citing an investigator.

According to the agency, Akimoto, who was Deputy Prime Minister from August 2017 to October 2018, supervised investment projects, including those on the introduction of casino resorts as part of so-called integrated resorts in the country. On Wednesday, he told Kyodo that these allegations were groundless and denied any wrongdoing.

The agency also reported that last week, the lawmaker was questioned over his links to the Chinese casino and sports gambling operator, which is suspected of breaching Japan's foreign Currency exchange law, namely bringing in several million yen in cash from abroad without declaring it.

As an investigation into the company was launched, the prosecutors found out that in December 2017, during his trip to China, the lawmaker visited headquarters of the Chinese company that was interested in developing resorts and building casinos. He met with the company's head and visited Hokkaido, one of the candidates to host these resorts, where he held meetings with local officials. As a result, the prosecutors established that the cash brought from abroad could be supposedly given to Akimoto as a bribe.

The case is one of the latest in a number of scandals over accepting money and expensive gifts by officials that hit the Prime Minister Shinzo Abe administration and cost two Cabinet ministers their jobs.

