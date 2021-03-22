Japanese Prosecutors Charge 2 US Citizens Accused of Aiding Ghosn Escape - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The Tokyo District Prosecutor's Office on Monday charged two US citizens accused of helping former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn jump bail in Japan and escape to Lebanon in 2019, the Kyodo news agency reported.

In February, the US Supreme Court cleared the way for the extradition of the US army special forces veteran, Michael Taylor, and his son Peter after a months-long legal battle. They arrived in Japan on March 2. The Tokyo district court then approved a request by prosecutors to keep the two in custody until March 12. They may serve the possible sentence in the United States under Japanese law.

The suspects are accused of having smuggled the former Nissan CEO out of his home in Tokyo in a musical instrument case.

A private jet flew him to Turkey and then to Lebanon.

Ghosn, a Brazilian-born French businessman of Lebanese origin, was arrested in Tokyo in November 2018 on charges of underreporting income during his time as chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

Since April 2019, Ghosn had been under house arrest and close surveillance, awaiting trial. However, on New Year's Eve, he issued a statement saying that he had arrived in his home country of Lebanon.

Japan's investigative bodies proceeded to request that Interpol issue a so-called red notice for Ghosn, which led to a court in Lebanon banning the ex-CEO from leaving the country. However, Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan, so Ghosn cannot be extradited.