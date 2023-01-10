UrduPoint.com

Japanese Prosecutors Planning To Charge Abe's Killer By January 13 - Reports

January 10, 2023

Japanese Prosecutors Planning to Charge Abe's Killer by January 13 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The prosecutor's office of the Japanese Nara Prefecture believes that the murderer of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Tetsuya Yamagami, is criminally liable based on the psychiatric examination, and intends to file the appropriate criminal charges against him by January 13, Japanese media reported on Tuesday.

In July 2022, the Nara District Court granted the prosecution's request for Yamagami to undergo medical checks, including regarding his mental state. The man was placed in the Osaka Detention Center to undergo the procedure. The examination was supposed to end on November 29, but the prosecutor's office demanded an extension of the term in the interests of the investigation.

Yamagami is expected to be transferred later on Tuesday from the Osaka Detention Center to the police station in Nara Prefecture. By January 13, he will be charged with murder, as well as violating the law pertaining to firearms and edged weapons, Nippon tv channel reported.

Yamagami was planning the murder of Abe for more than a year. During the investigation, he stated that he "did what he had to do," media reported, citing sources in law enforcement agencies.

Abe was assassinated on July 8, 2022, in the Japanese city of Nara during a campaign speech. Yamagami approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet).

The attacker told investigators that he had decided to carry out the assassination because of Abe's alleged ties to a religious sect, the Unification Church of Sun Myung Moon, that he claimed had bankrupted his mother. Last year, Abe sent a welcome message to an organization connected to the Unification Church, which, according to the killer, made the former prime minister connected to the religious group. The Unification Church has since denied any connection with the former prime minister.

