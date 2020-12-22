Japanese Prosecutors Question Abe Over Expenses for Annual Party Gatherings - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Japanese prosecutors have questioned former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over allegations that his support group had been spending government funds to organize cherry blossom viewing gatherings for supporters, media reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to Kyodo news agency, Abe was questioned on Monday on a voluntary basis.

Earlier in December, media reported that the prosecutors intended to proceed with the case against Abe's aide, who was in charge of organizing annual cherry blossom-viewing parties held between 2013 and 2019 and reportedly failed to disclose the full cost of the events. The bills for the parties not declared in political fund reports are estimated at over 20 million Yen ($191,000), much higher than what was collected from attendees.

The publication notes that this proceedings may weaken the position of current Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who served as chief cabinet secretary under Abe.

In August, Abe, the country's longest-serving prime minister, resigned abruptly due to the recurrence of a chronic illness. The Japanese parliament promptly elevated Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga to head a new government. Abe, a life-long member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is seen as political royalty in Japan with heavyweight political and military leaders on both sides of his family.