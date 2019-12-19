UrduPoint.com
Japanese Prosecutors Raid Lawmaker's Office Over Links To Chinese Resort Firm - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 09:20 PM

Japanese Prosecutors Raid Lawmaker's Office Over Links to Chinese Resort Firm - Reports

Prosecutors in Tokyo on Thursday raided the office of Tsukasa Akimoto, a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, for his alleged connection to a Chinese firm specializing in the creation of integrated resort projects that stands accused of not declaring cash brought into Japan, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Prosecutors in Tokyo on Thursday raided the office of Tsukasa Akimoto, a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, for his alleged connection to a Chinese firm specializing in the creation of integrated resort projects that stands accused of not declaring cash brought into Japan, media reported.

According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, prosecutors conducted raids on two offices belonging to Akimoto, who previously served as a Cabinet Office state minister responsible for land, infrastructure, tourism and transport. Akimoto was an advocate of building integrated resorts in Japan after they were legalized in the country last year.

Integrated resorts are major pieces of infrastructure that allow for the construction and operation of casinos inside hotels. There are plans to construct integrated resorts on both Okinawa and Hokkaido islands, the broadcaster reported.

Akimoto tweeted on Thursday after the raids, offering his apologies for the inconvenience caused but denied any involvement and argued that he will fight the accusations.

The Chinese firm, which has headquarters in Shenzhen, is alleged to have brought tens of thousands of Dollars into Japan without declaring the funds at customs. Violators of these laws can face lofty fines or prison terms.

