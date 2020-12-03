Japanese prosecutors intend to proceed with the case against Shinzo Abe's aide overspending on dinner parties held for supporters of the then-prime minister, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing sources

The aide in charge of organizing annual cherry blossom-viewing parties reportedly did not disclose properly a part of the costs. The bills for the parties held between 2013 and 2019 are said to have topped 20 million Yen ($191,000), much higher than what was collected from attendees.

The case may be a violation of the political funds control law.

Prosecutors have reportedly established that Abe's support group spent over 9 million yen on these parties, but failed to properly report the expenditure.

According to Kyodo, the prosecutors have planned to question Abe as part of the case.

Abe served as prime minister from December 2012 to September 2020. He stepped down due to health issues. During his previous tenure from 2006-2007, he had to resign from the office over an intestinal disease.

Abe has earlier denied any wrongdoing with regard to receptions for his supporters.