UrduPoint.com

Japanese Publishers To Sue US Firm Over Manga Piracy

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 03:05 PM

Japanese publishers to sue US firm over manga piracy

Four major Japanese manga publishers said Monday they will sue a US company accused of hosting servers for a piracy site, in the latest offensive against illegal copies of their graphic novels

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Four major Japanese manga publishers said Monday they will sue a US company accused of hosting servers for a piracy site, in the latest offensive against illegal copies of their graphic novels.

Piracy is a long-running problem for Japan's internationally renowned manga industry, with publishers saying they lose millions in revenue as a result.

The publishing giants will file the lawsuit with the Tokyo District Court this week, a spokesman for Kodansha, one of the publishers involved, told AFP.

The four leading publishers -- Kodansha, Shueisha, Shogakukan and Kadokawa -- accuse web infrastructure company Cloudflare of copyright infringement for its role in hosting sites that distribute pirated copies of manga titles.

They will seek a combined 400 million Yen ($3.5 million) in damages, according to a source with knowledge of the suit.

The site Cloudflare is accused of helping, by providing a server that can handle significant online traffic, has an estimated 300 million views a month and distributes about 4,000 manga titles, the source added.

Piracy sites, where copies of graphic novels are distributed for free, have long tormented publishers of manga epics such as "One Piece" and "Attack on Titan," with losses estimated at millions of Dollars in Japan alone.

Cloudflare did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but it is not the first time it has come under fire from manga publishers.

In 2019, the same four companies reached a settlement with the US firm after it agreed it would stop providing its services for a piracy site.

Kodansha spokesman Tomoyuki Inui said publishers were determined to take legal action to protect the rights of artists.

"All the profits made from those manga piracy sites go straight to their illegal operators, with nothing going to the bookstores, publishers and manga artists who have dedicated their lives to creating these works," he told AFP.

"We must put a stop to piracy sites in order to protect the Japanese culture of manga."

Related Topics

Attack Fire Company Traffic Manga Tokyo Same Japan SITE 2019 All From Industry Million Court

Recent Stories

Two German police officers shot dead during traffi ..

Two German police officers shot dead during traffic check

2 minutes ago
 Agricultural machinery valuing $62.121 million imp ..

Agricultural machinery valuing $62.121 million imported in 06 months

2 minutes ago
 UVAS participated in 7 th Pakistan mega leather s ..

UVAS participated in 7 th Pakistan mega leather show

7 minutes ago
 Murree Incident: Travel advisory, weather alerts w ..

Murree Incident: Travel advisory, weather alerts went unheeded

2 minutes ago
 Less Than 20% of Gas Pumped in Summer Remains in U ..

Less Than 20% of Gas Pumped in Summer Remains in UGS Facilities in Europe - Gazp ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 124,070 New COVID-19 Cases, 621 De ..

Russia Confirms 124,070 New COVID-19 Cases, 621 Deaths - Response Center

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>