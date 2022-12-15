UrduPoint.com

Japanese Rally Against Including Retaliatory Strikes in Security Strategy - Reports

A protest against Japan's plans to include the possibility of retaliatory strikes against an enemy's military bases in the country's new national security strategy has taken place in Tokyo, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

Around 800 people took part in the demonstration in front of the Japanese parliament's building, the NHK broadcaster reported, adding that protesters held placards, saying "We will not allow unilateral military development" and "We do not approve having capability to attack enemy's bases."

During the protest, Japanese lawmaker Akira Koike, vice-chair of the Japanese Communist Party, delivered a speech, criticizing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for his government's plans to increase the country's defense capabilities instead of pursuing a more peaceful development.

Kishida said in October that Tokyo would consider every option to ensure the protection of its citizens, including the possibility of retaliatory strikes. Japan's competent authorities must provide three updated security documents by the end of 2022: the country's National Security Strategy, the National Defense Program Guidelines, and the Medium Term Defense Program.

