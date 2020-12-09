Japanese Regulator Officially Confirms Safety of MOX Fuel Fabrication Plant in Rokkasho

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The Nuclear Regulation Authority officially confirmed the safety of MOX fuel fabrication plant near Rokkasho village in Aomori Prefecture at its meeting on Wednesday, despite absence of concrete plan for the usage of such fuel, Japanese media reported.

The resumption of nuclear power production in Japan has been slow since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis caused by an earthquake and tsunami. The new plant was built in accordance with stricter rules introduced after the accident. It is located at an altitude of 55 meters above sea level, which the operator, Japan Nuclear Fuel Ltd., believes will insulate the plant from future tsunami.

"A plant under construction in northeastern Japan to produce plutonium-uranium mixed oxide fuel, a major component of the country's stalled nuclear fuel recycling process, formally passed safety checks by regulators on Wednesday," Kyodo news said.

The initial cost of construction increased from120 billion Yen ($1.15 billion) to 390 billion yen. It is assumed that the plant will be able to start working in 2022. MOX fuel consists of plutonium and uranium obtained from reprocessing spent fuel from nuclear reactors. Currently, only four reactors in Japan use such fuel for power generation, and there are no current plans to increase their number in near future.