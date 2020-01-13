UrduPoint.com
Japanese Reporter Freed From Syria Captivity Sues Government For Passport Denial - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda, who had been held captive by militants in Syria for more than three years and returned home in 2018, sued the Japanese government for denying his request for a new passport, media reported on Monday, citing his lawyer.

The journalist filed the lawsuit with the Tokyo District Court last Thursday demanding that the 2019 Foreign Ministry's decision not to issue him a new passport be canceled, according to the Kyodo news agency. The journalist said that the decision preventing him from traveling abroad violated his right to move overseas freely under the country's constitution.

The media outlet also said that the ministry refused to publicly disclose reasons for declining Yasuda's request for a new passport last July, saying it did not comment on individual cases. According to the journalist, the ministry told him he did not receive a new passport as he had been banned from entering Turkey, which deported him back to Japan in 2018, for five years.

Under a passport law, the government may not issue a travel document to a person if a destination country denied that person entry.

However, Yasuda stated he had not been banned from entering Turkey, saying the denial "restricts an individual's freedom of making a trip abroad."

The 45-year-old became a captive of a militant group in June 2015 after he entered Syria to report on the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia). It was then when his passport was stolen. Upon his release, he applied for a new passport in January 2019 and presented his plan to travel to India and Europe with his family. The ministry notified him of the rejection of his application in July 2019.

The journalist started his career in 1997 as a reporter for a local newspaper in central Japan and became a freelancer, who covers conflict zones, in 2003.

