Japanese Rescuers Save Elderly Man 36 Hours After Earthquake

Published March 19, 2022 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) A man in his 80s was rescued 36 hours after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit northeast Japan earlier this week, Japanese media reported on Saturday, citing rescue workers.

The man was trapped in his house, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported, adding that he was conscious and suffered no critical injuries when the rescue team found him. He was taken to a hospital.

According to the report, the emergency service received a call for help on Friday from an acquaintance of the affected man who had visited his house.

"Without the call, we wouldn't even have realized there was a person inside," an official at the local fire department said, as quoted by the news agency.

On Wednesday, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit off the coast of the Fukushima prefecture, which was devastated by a quake and a tsunami in 2011. At least three people died in the event, and over 200 others sustained injuries.

