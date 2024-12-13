Japanese Researchers Test Pioneering Drug To Regrow Teeth
Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) People with missing teeth may be able to grow new ones, say Japanese dentists testing a pioneering drug they hope will offer an alternative to dentures and implants.
Unlike reptiles and fish, which usually replace their fangs on a regular basis, it is widely accepted that humans and most other mammals only grow two sets of teeth.
But hidden underneath our gums are the dormant buds of a third generation, according to Katsu Takahashi, head of oral surgery at the Medical Research Institute Kitano Hospital in Osaka.
His team launched clinical trials at Kyoto University Hospital in October, administering an experimental medicine to adult test subjects that they say has the potential to jumpstart the growth of these concealed teeth.
It's a technology "completely new" to the world, Takahashi told AFP.
