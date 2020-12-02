Japanese Researches Say COVID-19 Antibodies May Exist for 6 Months - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) People with COVID-19 may have antibodies for at least six months after contracting the virus, Japan's NHK broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing a fresh study of Yokohama City University.

According to the media outlet, scientists analyzed blood samples of 376 people in their 20s to 70s taken six months after people became infected. The study revealed that 97 percent of people who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, and 100 percent of those with moderate or serious symptoms, had neutralizing antibodies in their systems.

These antibodies are believed to weaken viral activities and prevent further infections.

The broadcaster noted that a similar study will be conducted in another six months in order to establish whether these antibodies will persist one year after the disease.

At the same time, there is no evidence yet that people with antibodies will certainly avoid recurrent infection, and doctors still recommend taking precautions.