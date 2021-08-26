TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) OKYO, August 26 (Sputnik) ” TOKYO (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) he Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will hold the election of its head on September 29, the Kyodo news agency reported on TOKYO (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) hursday.

The LDP is currently headed by incumbent Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Suga replaced Shinzo Abe as the party head in fall 2020, when the latter left the post as well as the prime minister's position over health problems.

