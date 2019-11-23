UrduPoint.com
Japanese, S. Korean Foreign Ministers To Meet On Saturday After GSOMIA Resumption - Tokyo

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 11:20 AM

Japanese, S. Korean Foreign Ministers to Meet on Saturday After GSOMIA Resumption - Tokyo

NAGOYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will hold a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha on Saturday afternoon after Seoul reversed its decision not to renew the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) with Tokyo, Japanese media reported on Saturday citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the meeting between the two top diplomats, which will take place on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Japan, is set to last 15 minutes.

Seoul announced its intention to withdraw from the intelligence-sharing pact in late August amid a series of nuclear and missile tests by North Korea.

Earlier on Friday, however, the country went back on its earlier decision and extended the pact on the condition that it could be terminated at any moment.

Relations between the two Asian countries have been strained since July shortly after a South Korean court ruled that Japanese companies must pay reparations to former Korean workers who were forced into labor during World War II by the Japanese Empire.

Relations worsened further after Japan introduced limitations on the exports of certain raw materials for the South Korean electronics industry. The following month, Tokyo removed Seoul from its list of trading partners with preferential rights.

