Japanese Schooner Released From Russia After Paying $83,040 Fine - Security Service

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) SAKHALINSK, Russia, June 10 (Sputnik) - Japanese fishing schooner Eikho-maru, detained by Russia's Sakhalin border guards late in May, was released after paying a fine of 6 million rubles ($83,040), the Russian Federal Security Service's Frontier Directorate for the Sakhalin Region said on Thursday.

"The penalty was paid by the Japanese side in full, the administrative arrest of the Japanese vessel was lifted.

The schooner was expelled from the territory of the Russian Federation, accompanied by a coast guard ship of the Federal Security Servic ," the directorate said in a statement, adding that the total amount of fines amounted to 6 million rubles.

The guilt of the captain was proven in full during the investigation into violation of fishing rules in the exclusive economic zone of the Russian Federation. The shipowner and the captain were brought to administrative responsibility in the form of a fine.