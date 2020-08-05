UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Scientists Develop COVID-19 Vaccine Using Silkworm Larva - Project Head

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:27 PM

Japanese Scientists Develop COVID-19 Vaccine Using Silkworm Larva - Project Head

Japan's Kyushu University is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus based on the protein obtained from silkworm larva, the head of the project, Prof. Takahiro Kusakabe told Sputnik on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Japan's Kyushu University is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus based on the protein obtained from silkworm larva, the head of the project, Prof. Takahiro Kusakabe told Sputnik on Wednesday, expressing confidence that the product would be highly effective and inexpensive.

"Using a silkworm, we create an artificial spike protein that is extremely similar to the protein of the novel coronavirus, but it does not contain a virus inside, so it is harmless," Kusakabe said.

Scientists inject into a silkworm a baculovirus, which infects only insects but is harmless to humans, with the genetic information of the coronavirus in it. In a few days, a protein very similar to the spike protein of the coronavirus develops in the silkworm.

"We are currently developing a vaccine of two types � in the form of injection and oral administration. The vaccine for injection requires purification and safety testing. In any case, I think the vaccine will be as safe as those currently in use. As for oral use, in Asian countries, silkworm larvae are historically used for food, so there should be no problems," the professor said.

The scientist believes that the project will yield "a highly effective vaccine in larger quantities than conventional vaccines." In addition, its price will be within the limits of that for the influenza vaccine several thousand Yen.

Kusakabe added that the vaccine trials on animals are expected to take place during this fiscal year, namely until March 31, 2021.

Related Topics

Oral Price Japan March Influenza From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP exempts volunteers of the COVID-19 inactivat ..

31 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 43,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews KHDA&#039;s preparatio ..

2 hours ago

Over 25 countries to participate in ‘Virtual Tol ..

3 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak applauds graduates at ..

3 hours ago

Samsung Unveils Five New Power Devices in the Gala ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.