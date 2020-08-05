Japanese Scientists Develop COVID-19 Vaccine Using Silkworm Larva - Project Head

Japan's Kyushu University is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus based on the protein obtained from silkworm larva, the head of the project, Prof. Takahiro Kusakabe told Sputnik on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Japan's Kyushu University is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus based on the protein obtained from silkworm larva, the head of the project, Prof. Takahiro Kusakabe told Sputnik on Wednesday, expressing confidence that the product would be highly effective and inexpensive.

"Using a silkworm, we create an artificial spike protein that is extremely similar to the protein of the novel coronavirus, but it does not contain a virus inside, so it is harmless," Kusakabe said.

Scientists inject into a silkworm a baculovirus, which infects only insects but is harmless to humans, with the genetic information of the coronavirus in it. In a few days, a protein very similar to the spike protein of the coronavirus develops in the silkworm.

"We are currently developing a vaccine of two types � in the form of injection and oral administration. The vaccine for injection requires purification and safety testing. In any case, I think the vaccine will be as safe as those currently in use. As for oral use, in Asian countries, silkworm larvae are historically used for food, so there should be no problems," the professor said.

The scientist believes that the project will yield "a highly effective vaccine in larger quantities than conventional vaccines." In addition, its price will be within the limits of that for the influenza vaccine several thousand Yen.

Kusakabe added that the vaccine trials on animals are expected to take place during this fiscal year, namely until March 31, 2021.